Chaotic traffic conditions entry into Funchal

Another morning of misery for drivers.

It started well away from Funchal, more precisely at the São Pedro bridge, in Santa Cruz, then passed to the Mãe de Deus tunnel on the way up to Caniço, and now it is at several points along the Via Express in Funchal.

Traffic is causing just over 45 mins of delays. There are difficulties on both lanes, possibly caused by breakdowns or accidents, but we have not yet been able to ascertain the facts.

The truth is that those who travel, both to come from Câmara de Lobos and to come from Santa Cruz, will encounter great difficulties in accessing Funchal. There are problems in the São Gonçalo area, the Pestana Júnior node, in Fundoa, in the Santo António areas and even on the way up to Santa Rita.

But it is in the direction of Machico – Ribeira Brava that we see the big obstacle, with a double line from the Viveiros area to the ascent of Caniço de Baixo.

From Diário Notícias

