“About 50% of our workforce earns the minimum wage”, warns Nuno Morna

“About 50% of our workforce earns the Minimum Wage. There are about 50,000 Madeirans. We are a land of Minimum Wage”, warns the leader of the Madeira Liberal Initiative list for the 2023 Regional Elections.

In a note issued, Nuno Morna explains that, according to data from the Regional Directorate of Statistics, “in the first quarter of this year, in the national territory, the average gross remuneration was 1,355 euros, more 66 euros compared to Madeira (1,269 euros)”, pointing out that the average total, base and regular remuneration per worker “decreased by 0.5%, 1% and 0.8%” in Madeira.

“These results include 99,500 jobs, corresponding to Social Security beneficiaries and Caixa Geral de Aposentação subscribers, an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period last year”, he explains.

Nuno Morna defends the increase in the regional minimum wage, justifying it with the higher cost of living than on the mainland.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...