Madeiran who was in Ukraine has already arrived in Madeira

After a troubled journey, given the outbreak of war in that Eastern European country, the Madeiran arrived accompanied by his Ukrainian girlfriend.

The young Madeiran who was in Ukraine, in the city of Odessa, has just arrived in Madeira.

After having had some difficulty finding adequate means to leave the country that was invaded by Russia two weeks ago. The young Madeiran arrived in Moldova on March 1 and then headed towards Bucharest, Romania.

This morning he traveled from Romania to London Heathrow airport and then continued on to Madeira, where he arrived this evening in the Region.

Born in Camacha, this Madeiran man was accompanied by his girlfriend, who is Ukrainian.

As Diário Notícias reported, as soon as the Madeiran authorities became aware of the situation, they made every effort to reach out to him, in order to provide the best follow-up.

Rui Abreu, regional director of Communities, informed the Consular Emergency Office of the case, so that the Madeiran would receive the necessary help.

