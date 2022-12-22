Argument between couple forces pilot to land in Porto Santo

A couple disagreed, this Thursday, on board a plane, at the exact moment when the aircraft passed off the Madeira archipelago. The discussion forced the commander of the flight operated by easyJet to change the trajectory – it was heading towards Tenerife – and to land in Porto Santo, imposing that both disembarked.

The basis of the misunderstanding between the couple is linked to excessive alcohol consumption, since, according to information collected by the DIÁRIO, both were drunk. However, the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) took care of the occurrence, forces that were also assisted by a private security company.

The easyJet pilot has already resumed the trip to Tenerife, where he should have landed at 7 pm, and the couple will have stayed on Isla Dorada, never returning to the aircraft.

In chronological terms, the plane took off from Manchester Airport at 2:09 pm. The pilot ended up diverting his route at 5:36 pm, having landed in Porto Santo at 6:03 pm. He stayed on the island for about an hour.

This type of misunderstanding is not exactly new in the airspace of Madeira and Porto Santo, since in September of this year four passengers, apparently from the same family, were forced to disembark from a Ryanair plane, in Porto Santo, after a disagreement . The flight was also destined for the island of Tenerife.

In 2018, again on board a Ryanair flight and once again bound for Tenerife, a new episode similar to the one reported today. A couple, drunk, starred in moments of great tension on board the plane, with exchanges of aggression. Without it being possible to control the situation, the pilot even had to divert the route to Porto Santo, where he landed.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...