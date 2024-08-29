PJ confirms that rocket was the cause of the fire

Despite Albuquerque saying it was Arson.

Antena 1 Madeira had already reported, the PJ confirmed today in a statement that the cause of the fire was the burning of rockets in Serra de Água.

The Judicial Police clarifies that, in relation to a large forest fire that broke out in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, and in the course of investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, it was found that the fire was caused by the launching of rockets.

The investigation carried out, namely through the collection of relevant statements, analyses of circumstances, meteorological information, official information from various entities, as well as evidentiary analysis of various elements, made it possible to identify both the location and those responsible for launching the rockets.

In due course, the competent judicial authority was informed of the steps taken and their results.

