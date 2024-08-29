Son of Madeiran stabbed in England

An 18-year-old man, the son of a Madeiran, was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, in the city of Crawley, England.

The incident occurred at around 3am, when the young man was heading to the bus stop to catch his transport to work at Gatwick Airport, when he was intercepted by three young people aged between 15 and 17.

The young man was punched in the face and then stabbed three times: once in the ankle, cutting two tendons, once in the right arm and once in the hand.

According to Diario Notícias, the three young men wanted to rob and steal the young men’s belongings.

The young man had to be admitted to a hospital and observed, but has since returned home.

The Police continue investigations in order to determine all the details of this case.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...