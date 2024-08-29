Son of Madeiran stabbed in England

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

An 18-year-old man, the son of a Madeiran, was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, in the city of Crawley, England.

The incident occurred at around 3am, when the young man was heading to the bus stop to catch his transport to work at Gatwick Airport, when he was intercepted by three young people aged between 15 and 17.

The young man was punched in the face and then stabbed three times: once in the ankle, cutting two tendons, once in the right arm and once in the hand.

According to Diario Notícias, the three young men wanted to rob and steal the young men’s belongings.

The young man had to be admitted to a hospital and observed, but has since returned home.

The Police continue investigations in order to determine all the details of this case.

From Diário Notícias

 

Previous ArticlePJ confirms that rocket was the cause of the fire
Next Article‘Ambassadors’ Claudia Vieira and Lourenço Ortigão show Madeira “in its entirety”
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. These situations are getting worse
    In the UK and other destinations..

    Thinking outside the box

    Soft European laws ..don’t help
    It’s time national service was brought back
    To young people who are caught in criminal activities..
    Not juvenile centre’s
    1-5 years in the military depending the sentence

    They will definitely come out better people
    And more respectful
    And is a better deterrent then what they are doing now

    Reply

  2. That is awful to hear.

    The UK has a VERY serious problem with youth-related crime. The dire lack of police resources have left a certain ‘sector’ of the young population with the belief that they can act with impunity, whether it be petty crime, vandalism, robbery or much more serious assaults such as this.

    Until such time as they are guaranteed to face the full brunt of the justice system (which is unlikely and time soon as the prisons are overfilled and many are still minors, so get a slap on the wrist and a ‘character-building’ holiday somewhere nice), the UK’s streets are just going to get worse and worse. And it’s not just in big cities… smaller towns and villages are also now falling prey to roaming gangs of youths who feel they can do what they like without repercussions. And let’s not forget that it is never the parent’s fault. No, the responsibility for bringing up their darling Caydens, Brooklyns, Masons et al, and making sure they don’t get ‘misunderstood’ rests squarely on the state.

    On the plus side, like him or loathe him, the UK’s new PM is a former lawyer and head of the CPS, so at least he understands what can and can’t be done which I guess it one leap on from the last bunch who didn’t really understand what laws were.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy