Illegal races took dozens to Poiso at Christmas

This Christmas, illegal races in the Poiso area once again attracted dozens of people. Many Madeirans watched the acrobatics performed by several drivers and motorcyclists, who showed off their vehicles to an enthusiastic audience.

Enthusiasts screamed at the sight of the ‘spinning cars’ and ‘burnouts’ and ‘cheered’ at the smell of burning rubber.

Despite knowing that this is an illegal practice, many people refuse to give up watching drivers showing off their high-powered cars, or motorcyclists doing wheelies and stunts.

This concentration has already been demobilized several times when PSP vehicles arrive at Poiso, and every year the police warn against risky behavior associated with dangerous driving that puts the physical integrity of third parties at risk, as has happened in past years.

From Diário Notícias

