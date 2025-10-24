Clearing of the cliff face that cuts across the Calheta marginal road

Avenida D. Manuel I, the coastal road in Vila da Calheta, “will be closed to vehicle traffic in the coming days due to a cleaning and stabilization operation on the cliff face located next to the bus dock parking area/entrance to the Calheta pier”, as illustrated in the attached image, according to the City Council.

According to the note released this morning, “work will begin this Friday and should continue until November 5th, depending on weather conditions and the duration of the floor cleaning and leveling operations”, it highlights.

I think with the forecast weather for the next 5 days, this could take longer than they plan.

During this period, that is, during the 13 days planned, “pedestrian traffic will be restricted, being permitted only when the rock crew is not working on the escarpment. For safety reasons, pedestrian circulation in the Marina area will also be limited,” it informs.

The Calheta municipality would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in advance for their understanding of any inconvenience caused, reinforcing that the main objective of this intervention is to ensure that there is no risk of landslides or falling blocks, thus contributing to the safety of everyone in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...