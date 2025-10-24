GNR closes restaurants during inspection operation in Caniçal

The National Republican Guard (GNR), through the Madeira Territorial Command, carried out an inspection operation this morning in the municipality of Machico, with a particular focus on the parish of Caniçal.

The operation involved collaboration with other entities, notably the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE), which participated with several inspectors. There are also reports that health authorities were also present during the GNR operation.

The objective of the operation was to ensure compliance with public health and safety regulations, with particular attention to bars and restaurants in the area.

Although the results are still being verified, JM understands that at least two commercial establishments were closed by GNR officers, and the legal process is now underway. The owners of the respective establishments have been duly identified.

The operation was confirmed to JM by Major Marco Pinheiro, from the Madeira Territorial Command, who assured the closure of the establishments while administrative procedures are underway.

Speaking to JM, the officer also said that ARAE actively participated in the action carried out by the Guard in the Caniçal area.

At this moment, the GNR is compiling the results and will report on them in a press release to be released in the next few hours, Marco Pinheiro told JM.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...