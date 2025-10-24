Schools in Madeira affected by strike

Hospital also affected.

This Friday morning is being marked by a public sector worker strike, especially in schools that are being affected, to a greater or lesser extent, some of which have not even opened their doors. Parents turned up with their children to find gates closed with just a notice displayed.

There are no classes this morning, and most likely there will not be enough teachers and staff in the afternoon to ensure that students with curricular classes are received.

At Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, outpatient consultations will likely be most affected, according to the regional coordinator of the Union of Public and Social Workers of the South and Autonomous Regions.

Nelson Pereira confirmed to DIÁRIO that some schools have not opened and many are being severely affected by the lack of staff and teachers, also highlighting that the shutdown is expected to affect the hospital’s operations.

It is known, through the Local Administration Union, that garbage collection in Funchal at night has been affected.

From Diário Notícias

