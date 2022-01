Today there are 1,105 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. These are 15 imported cases and 1,090 cases of local transmission.

There are still 1,470 recovered, with the Region accounting for 9,102 active cases, of which 200 are imported cases and 8,902 are locally transmitted.

There are 88 people hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 5 of them in the intensive care unit. There are also 24 people who are in isolation in a hotel unit and the rest are in their own accommodation.

