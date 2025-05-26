Private Hospital of Madeira plants a thousand trees to mark the thousandth birth in the maternity hospital

The Maternity Ward at the Hospital Particular da Madeira reached the milestone of one thousand births on April 21st.

The thousandth birth was marked with the planting of the same number of trees in the Funchal Ecological Park.

“Through this gesture, the Hospital Particular da Madeira assumes this ongoing commitment to each of these children – the next generation, reinforcing its role in environmental responsibility, for a more sustainable future”, says the entity, in a statement.

This initiative was attended by employees of the HPA Saúde Madeira Group, as well as mothers, fathers, babies and children.

“The Hospital Particular da Madeira ensures excellent, close and humanized support in the Maternity area, throughout the entire process, from pregnancy to postpartum”, concludes the hospital institution.

From Jornal Madeira

