ADN denounces “shameful state” of streets in Caniço

The National Democratic Alternative (ADN) party, through Raquel Paixão, a supporter, denounced in a press release the “shameful state” of some areas of the parish of Caniço, in the municipality of Santa Cruz, pointing out flaws that it considers serious in the cleaning and maintenance of public spaces.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the regional coordinator of ADN, Miguel Pita, warns of the insecurity and feeling of abandonment felt by residents, particularly in access to the Caniço Health Centre. Through a photograph sent by Raquel Paixão, a resident in the parish, the party denounces that the poor condition of the pedestrian walkway forces users, including people with reduced mobility, to walk on the road, putting their safety at risk.

The ADN considers it “regrettable” that these situations have been dragging on “for well over a year” and hopes that, as the local elections approach, the local authority will finally carry out the necessary repairs and cleaning.

In the same statement, the party also criticizes the behavior of some regional political forces, which it accuses of already displaying “bad governance habits” despite having been founded only a decade ago. “Let us be serious, because the people of Madeira and Porto Santo deserve it,” the text reads.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...