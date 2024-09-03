Levadas help to avoid the hard work of the grape harvest

In the middle of the harvest season, we all know that any help is welcome. But there are those who manage to reduce the effort required to carry the grapes by using the water that runs through Madeira’s levadas.

The idea is not new, but it is always good to remember how it is done. That is what Juan Teixeira, General Director of the company Justino’s Madeira Wines SA, did through a video published on his personal account on the social network Facebook.

Boxes half filled with grapes are placed in the Levada do Norte, with the moving water taking charge of transporting them over great distances effortlessly.

See the video here.

