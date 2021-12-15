Vaccination suspension in Porto Santo due to Covid-19 outbreak

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 that was initially scheduled for the 16th and 17th of December in Porto Santo “was canceled due to the current epidemiological situation of Covid-19 on that island”, justified the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

“A new date will be revealed in due course to ensure this operation in Porto Santo”, refers the Regional Government.

The Porto Santo City Council informed this Wednesday that the events and Christmas activities scheduled for the said festive season were canceled due to the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the golden island.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...