Close to 60 flights have already been canceled at Madeira Airport

The strong wind that is felt, this Tuesday, in the city of Santa Cruz continues to cause major constraints in the air operation of Madeira Airport.

The intensity of the wind has already forced the cancellation of 30 flights that were scheduled to land between the period from 00:00 to 23:59 since 9 May. In this sense, as a result of the suspension of these arrivals, as many departures (27) that were supposed to take place have also been cancelled, thus totaling 57 air operations and thousands of passengers affected.

In addition to the canceled flights, there are also significant delays, for hours in some cases, as well as a total of four planes diverted, so far, to Lisbon and Porto.

During this morning, the northeast wind registered gusts of 85 km/h in Santa Cruz/Airport, and over 100km I’m the mountain areas,.

From Diário Notícias

