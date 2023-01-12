Tourists continue to challenge the Seixal sea

Tourists continue to challenge the Seixal seaTobi Hughes·12th January 2023Madeira News Some tourists were filmed again this Thursday afternoon challenging the rough seas in Seixal. According to a witness, “they don’t measure the danger”, and a man was almost swept away by a wave. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related