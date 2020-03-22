The failure to inspect the improvement works on the Ribeira Brava wharf was evident last Wednesday, on the eve of the declaration of a state of emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic in our country.

Several trucks transported aggregates from an unauthorized area. This can be seen in the words of the Regional Director for the Environment, who has already opened an investigation. Manuel Ara de Oliveira promises to investigate facts and open an administrative infraction file if there is a criminal matter.