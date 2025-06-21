Red flag raised at Praia Formosa due to the presence of spring tides

Already know as a dangerous place to swim due to its strong currents.

The start of the bathing season – the first day of summer – is not going well for those who chose Praia Formosa to go swimming. In addition to the main access to the supervised area at the western end remaining closed, bathers were surprised today with the hoisting of the red flag due to the presence of high tides.

The same happened on the neighboring beach, at Doca do Cavacas, where a yellow flag was raised due to the presence of spring tides.

But despite warnings from authorities and visible signage, there are those who insist on taking the risk. Several bathers were seen diving today in the unsupervised area of ​​the beach – 100 metres away – at the western end -, defying the waves on Saturday morning.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...