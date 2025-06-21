Ronaldo’s brother escapes trial in Italy over Juventus shirt controversy

Hugo Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s brother, has reached a confidential agreement with the company Pegaso, ending the legal proceedings that were taking place in Turin, Italy, and thus avoiding being tried in the context of the controversy over counterfeit Juventus shirts.

The case dates back to December 2020, when the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into suspected fraud related to the production and sale of around 13,000 Juventus jerseys, allegedly without due authorization from the club’s official partner brand, Adidas.

Hugo Aveiro, as a representative of the company Mussara, which manages the image of the Portuguese international, was accused of having acquired a merchandising license from Pegaso, with a payment of 650 thousand euros, and of having subsequently sold the shirts with differences compared to the official ones.

According to the prosecution, the shirts should have been destroyed, but ended up being sold at the CR7 Museum in Funchal for around 40 euros each, allegedly generating profits of around 500 thousand euros. Pegaso was reportedly informed that the items would be destroyed, in exchange for a proposal of four euros per unit.

Last Thursday, the parties reached a confidential agreement outside the courts, putting an end to the proceedings and the accusations pending against Hugo Aveiro.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...