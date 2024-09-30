CDU says that the “state of corruption in Madeira continues due to the regime’s heirs”

This afternoon, the CDU held a Public Forum in Funchal on the regional political situation, in which Edgar Silva stated that “the PSD/Albuquerque government continues to the extent that the heirs of the regime give it political support with their vote in the Madeira Parliament”.

According to Edgar Silva, “the heirs of the regime are those parties that, with their voting intentions, guarantee the continuation of the regime in this Autonomous Region. In other words, in addition to the CDS, Chega, PAN and IL are the heirs of the regime marked by accusations of corruption”.

For the CDU, “the heirs of the regime have become the legitimisers of the state of corruption in which political power in this Region is submerged”.

According to Edgar Silva, “despite the extent and depth of the corruption attributed to the PSD/Albuquerque Government, despite the political collapse of the current government, amidst so many legal proceedings involving the government at all levels, the political quagmire in Madeira continues as a result of the parliamentary support of the regime’s heirs”.

In conclusion, the CDU leader stated: “the political paradox in Madeira is devastating. Those parties that filled the streets with posters promising that they were involved in the fight against corruption, through their political support for the regime, on the contrary, became as corruptible or even more so than those they intended to overthrow”.

From Jornal Madeira

