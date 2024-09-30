RAM registers 729 firefighters

As of today, September 30, there are 729 firefighters, men and women, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM).

The Regional Civil Protection Service reports that of the 729 firefighters, 173 are professionals from the Humanitarian Firefighter Associations, 320 are volunteers, 188 are sappers (Funchal and Santa Cruz) and 48 are municipal (Machico).

Of the seven fire departments owned by Humanitarian Associations, the largest number of professionals goes to the Madeira Volunteer Fire Department: 128 firefighters, of which 39 are professionals and 89 are volunteers.

From Diário Notícias

