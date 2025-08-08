Frigate D. Francisco de Almeida open to visitors in Funchal

The NRP D. Francisco de Almeida, which is carrying out the Instruction Trip for cadets in the 3rd and 4th years of the Naval School, docked this Friday at the port of Funchal and is scheduled to open to visitors this weekend.

The frigate departed from the Lisbon Naval Base on July 21st to undertake the Instructional Trip for cadets from the Navy, Marines, Naval Administration and Naval Engineers classes in the Electronic Weapons and Mechanical Branches, so that they can deepen and put into practice the knowledge learned throughout the academic year.

The ship will remain in the port of Funchal until the end of Sunday, August 10th, and is scheduled to open to visitors over the weekend during the following periods: Saturday, August 9th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, August 10th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

This will be a unique opportunity to visit a Portuguese Navy ship and learn more about how it operates, as well as the daily lives of its military personnel, the Navy said.

The NRP D. Francisco de Almeida is commanded by Frigate Captain Santos Garcia and has a crew of 170 soldiers, including 30 cadets from the Naval School.

Like this: Like Loading...