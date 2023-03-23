49th edition of the Funchal Book Fair starts this Friday

This Friday, March 24th, the 49th edition of the Funchal Book Fair kicks off, at 10 am, with nine scheduled activities. The event runs until the 2nd of April.

At Largo da Restauração, the first activity will take place at 10.30 am, with the launch of the book ‘João Cabeça no Ar’ by Liliana Freitas with Ana Margarida Araújo, followed by an autograph session at the Joias da Cultura stand. At 3 pm, the presentation of the book ‘Poeira de Estrelas’, by Clara Haddad with Leda Pestana, followed by an autograph session.

On Avenida Arriaga there will be street entertainment, ‘Mascarados Barroco’, with Teatro Bolo do Caco, at 4.30 pm, and ‘À Barca! À Barca’ with Cloud Aquarela, at 6 pm.

At Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias (TMBD), the exhibition ‘Ocupa o Teu Lugar’ will be inaugurated, at 5.30 pm, and ‘PortraitArte’ by Miguel Marques, at 6 pm. The show ‘This sea of ​​words that unites us’ by Apanhados com a Boca na Palavra will also take to the stage at TMBD, at 9 pm.

The Funchal Book Fair stage hosts, at 7 pm, the launch of the comic ‘O Teatro – Lugar (between) worlds’ with Roberto Macedo Alves, Francisco Branco, Válter Sousa, Antony Brazão, Mónica Garcês and Sebastião André.

The last initiative is scheduled for 8 pm, namely the concert by Valter Lobo and guests, on the stage at Avenida Arriaga.

From Diário Notícias

