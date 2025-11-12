Forestry Police identify 10 people on closed trails.

Despite the warning from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) to close all pedestrian routes this Wednesday for safety reasons, the Forestry Police identified 10 people walking on prohibited routes in the Rabaçal area.

In a press release, the IFCN (Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests) “deeply regrets that, despite the warnings and existing signage, situations of non-compliance continue to occur, jeopardizing the safety of visitors and the personnel involved in any rescue operations.”

The president of IFCN, Manuel Filipe, emphasizes that “the closure measures have a single objective: to protect the physical integrity of people and avoid dangerous situations in mountainous areas, where weather conditions can change rapidly and cause serious accidents.”

In conclusion, the IFCN reiterates its appeal for responsibility and cooperation from everyone, especially visitors and tour operators, to respect the regulations in force and always consult official notices before planning any activity in forest areas or hiking trails.

As reported today by DIÁRIO, Net Madeira’s cameras showed the high influx of tourists to Rabaçal.

From Diário Notícias

