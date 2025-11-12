Promotion Association launches new awareness campaign

‘Explore. Respect. Preserve’ is the new campaign for and in the Madeira destination.

The Madeira Promotion Association (AP-M) launched this Wednesday the new awareness campaign ‘Explore. Respect. Preserve’, an action that aims to be the first step in a movement that invites both visitors and residents to take an active role in preserving and enhancing the Madeira and Porto Santo destination.

The initiative, within the scope of the ‘Upgrade – Madeira Tourism’ program, particularly regarding the “relationship between tourists and residents, comes at a time when the islands are experiencing continuous growth in the number of visitors, reflecting enthusiasm and international recognition, but also the need to reinforce the commitment to sustainability and the balance between tourism and the local community,” explains a note sent by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture.

Through this campaign, AP-M aims to inspire more responsible and conscious behaviors, transforming each visitor into a “true guardian of the destination.” The central message — ‘Explore. Respect. Preserve’ — summarizes the purpose of the action: “to promote the respectful discovery of nature and regional culture, to encourage practices that protect ecosystems, and to value what makes the archipelago unique and genuine.”

“Madeira and Porto Santo are destinations of unparalleled natural and cultural richness, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they continue to be so for future generations. This campaign is an appeal to collective conscience and respect for a territory that welcomes and inspires us. We want each visitor to also become a guardian of the destination,” stated Eduardo Jesus, Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association.

This campaign will unfold in several phases and across various media. The first phase, launched this Wednesday, November 12th, marks the start with the dissemination of the slogan ‘Explore. Respect. Preserve’ through outdoor advertising and social media. Until the end of the year, further activations will take place with complementary messages on buses, billboards , print media, and digital platforms, accompanied by audiovisual content and actions targeting national and international audiences. In this first phase, the campaign prioritizes the English language, targeting tourists in the region. The dynamic billboards include, in addition to English and Portuguese, also French, German, and Spanish.

In January, the campaign takes on a new dimension with the launch of video content, highlighting best practices for visitors and reinforcing the message of sustainability. Simultaneously, content will be developed targeting the local population, socio-economic stakeholders, and official entities, emphasizing the importance of responsible tourism for the regional economy and environmental preservation.

In addition to the main campaign, AP-M, in conjunction with members such as the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) and the Regional Directorate of Tourism, will launch a complementary institutional campaign, with a presence in digital media, radio, print media and signage in strategic locations, ensuring the continuity and consistency of the message.

According to the governor, “tourism is a transformative force, and in Madeira we want it to also be a force for balance. With ‘Explore. Respect. Preserve’ we reaffirm our commitment to a sustainable development model that unites economic growth, environmental preservation and the enhancement of local identity.”

“Thus, with this campaign, AP-M reinforces the archipelago’s position as a world-renowned destination for sustainable tourism, promoting a more harmonious relationship between those who visit and those who live on the islands,” the statement said.

The words ‘explore’, ‘respect’, and ‘preserve’ are intended as an “invitation to participate in the protection and celebration of Madeira, today and always,” he adds.

From Diário Notícias

