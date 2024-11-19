Woman dies after cardiac arrest

A 73-year-old woman, of foreign nationality, did not survive a cardiorespiratory arrest this morning at the Quinta do Lorde marina.

Alerted at 7:20 am, the Machico Municipal Fire Department, as well as the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), immediately went to the scene to provide assistance to the victim. The alert was initially given because the woman was having breathing difficulties, and later suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Resuscitation maneuvers were performed, but they were unable to save the woman.

The Public Security Police were at the scene.

From Diário Notícias

