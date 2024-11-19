Man dies after fall in Funchal

A 63-year-old man died early this afternoon after falling in the Poças do Governador area, near Doca do Cavacas, in Funchal.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were alerted at 11:55 am, heading to the site with six members of the Mountain Rescue Team.

The body, however, was recovered by sea, confirmed to DIÁRIO the captain of the Port of Funchal, Rodrigues Teixeira. “When we arrived at the site we saw that the body was already there and we proceeded to remove it by sea with the support of vessels from the Funchal Lifeboat Station” and the Maritime Police.

The body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine after the death was declared by the Health delegate at Cais 8 in Funchal.

The situation caused a stir with several people stopping at the scene.

