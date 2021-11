This Thursday, the Port of Funchal is witnessing some movement of sailboats.

This morning, around 9:00 am, the ‘Sorlandet’, the oldest sailing ship in the world still in service, built in 1927, left the Region.

Shortly thereafter, the sailing ship ‘Alexander con Humboldt II’ arrived to beautify Funchal’s bay.

From Jornal Madeira

