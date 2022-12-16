BROTHER RETURNS TO THE REGION A YEAR LATER TO LOOK FOR MICHAL KOZEK IN THE CALHETA MOUNTAINS

The family continues to search but the mystery remains for Michal Kozek, a 35-year-old Polish citizen who disappeared on July 7, 2021 in the Calheta mountain range.

Five days after the disappearance of another elite athlete, this time the British Darren Kay, also in the municipality of Calheta, Kozek’s brother arrives in Madeira next Monday and will return to look for the relative, reported missing on the 7th. of July 2021.

According to what was advanced to Journal Madeira by a source close to the family, new coordinates from a watch with GPS, which would reveal the geographic positioning of Michal Kozek, on that day, were identified by Polish experts. Brother is in possession of these new coordinates and returns to RAM to look for the athlete who left a hotel for training and was never seen again.

