Search continues for missing Brit Darren Kay

The search for the missing brit Darren Kay continues. Some of the family are on the island to help with searches and for support, and his brother Jonny has sent out this statement below from the family.

“Sadly we are not able to provide any positive news at this time in the search for Darren.

We are extremely grateful for the support and commitment of all agencies from Madeira and the UK in the search to find Darren.

We as a family have continued to search and are thankful for the ongoing efforts of the PSP, Army, Maritine Police, Bombeiros and other federations and have been encouraged by their increased presence in better searching conditions over the last two days.

We would also wish to thank everyone back home for their messages of support and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown through the gofundme campaign”

