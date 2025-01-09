Mandatory transport ticket valid from January 15th

From 15 January 2025, it will be mandatory to have a valid transport ticket for travel, including for citizens with free passes.

Anyone who does not have a valid pass must purchase an onboard ticket.

The old municipal passes from the Horários do Funchal can be used until January 31, 2025, exclusively on the urban network of Funchal.

The equipment secretariat warns, in a statement, that citizens who request the new GIRO + 65 Pass must collect their pass at the defined locations, with the exception of passes from the Funchal Citizen’s Shop, which will be available at the Institute of Mobility and Transport, IP-RAM, from January 15, 2025.

All passes ordered by December 31, 2024 will be available through January 14, 2025.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone who requested the new GIRO + 65 Pass that they must collect their pass at the predefined locations, with the exception of passes from the Funchal Citizen’s Shop which, from 15/01/2025, will be available at the facilities of the Institute of Mobility and Transport, IP-RAM, Rua do Seminário, no. 21, Funchal, on weekdays, from 9:00 to 16:00.

Furthermore, it is hereby informed that all applications for the new GIRO Pass submitted by 31/12/2024 will have the respective passes available until 14/01/2025.

To request the new GIRO passes online, you must access https://siga.madeira.gov.pt/troca_passe, following the various steps indicated there. This option is already available for all passes, with the exception of the Social Retirement Pass 0, I and II/Disability Pass 0, I and II.

The information is also available at https://siga.madeira.gov.pt/noticias and at https://imt.madeira.gov.pt.”, the statement corroborates.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...