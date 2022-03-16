Strong wind can still affect airport

Four flights landed this morning at Madeira Airport and another four are on their way and should land between 10 am and 11 am this Wednesday, in what appears to be a return to normality.

However, despite the fact that there is no longer any warning for the wind, today (until the last minute) gusts of ‘yellow warning’ were recorded at three IPMA weather stations: Chão do Areeiro 109 km/hour; Santa Cruz/Airport 77 km/hour and Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço 76 km/hour.

This last one is precisely one of the planes’ routes on the approach to Madeira Airport. By the way, at the Airport the wind blew at 63 km/hour, that is, it could still cause disturbances in arrival movements.

In Areeiro, where there are still signs of snowfall on Monday, the gusts continue this morning above 100 km/hour.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...