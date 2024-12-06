Landslide closes Levada do Caldeirão Verde

Several landslides, some of considerable size, led to the closure of the classified hiking trail Levada do Caldeirão Verde (PR9), in Santana, one of the most popular trails for locals and visitors.

On the contrary, the route along Levada do Rei, which allows you to reach Ribeiro Bonito (PR18) reopened this Thursday, after it was also closed yesterday due to a landslide.

In recent days, there have been several landslides in that northern municipality, also affecting the road network. This was the case of the Regional Road between Cabanas and Arco de São Jorge, the access to Terras de Fora and the access to Fajã Grande de Cima.

The path to Rocha do Navio is also closed, also due to falling rocks and earth.

From Diário Notícias

