Photos by Luis Fernandes

The ship ‘MSC Opera’ docked at the Port of Funchal at 6:00 am and will depart at 5:00 pm, joining the ‘Queen Anne’ which has been in the Region since yesterday.

These two ships are joined by the newcomer ‘Silver Ray’, which docked at the north pier at 7:00 am and will spend the night in Madeira, leaving tomorrow at 2:00 pm for St. John’s.

With the presence of these three ships, Funchal woke up with a ‘full house’.

From Jornal Madeira

