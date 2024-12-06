Machico has now opened its first Christmas Market

Yesterday, Machico opened its Christmas Market for the first time, which will be open until January 5, 2025, at Praça do Fórum Machico. The space is open on Thursdays and Fridays, from 6:00 pm to midnight, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 4:00 pm to midnight.

This event promises to bring even more magic to the festive season, with the participation of local associations and artisans who will present typical cuisine and artisanal products.

In a statement, the local authority highlights the fact that this space, located close to Aldeia Natal and a mini children’s amusement park, has a special dynamic, offering moments of leisure and entertainment for the whole family.

The calendar for this event is now available on the municipality’s social media, allowing the public to find out about the associations and artisans present on each date.

“This initiative not only promotes local commerce and traditions, but also reinforces the community spirit and transforms Machico into a Christmas destination not to be missed”, highlights the city council, which also adds that the creation of this small market, together with the Christmas Village and the iInfantil mini amusement park, reinforces its commitment to offering a unique Christmas experience, which invigorates the city centre.

The City Council takes the opportunity, in the same note, to invite everyone to visit the Machico Christmas Market and celebrate this season in an even more special way.

