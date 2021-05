The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, revealed a moment ago that the 7 thousand vaccines of Johnson and Johnson (of a total of 32 thousand arriving by June) that are delayed have already arrived in Portugal and should be sent to Madeira in the coming days .

Miguel Albuquerque de-dramatized the slowdown in the vaccination process last week, showing confidence that it will be possible to recover and maintain the vaccination plans of 70% of the population until September.

From Jornal Madeira