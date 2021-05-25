  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Thanks to Gigi for putting this in the comments.

Whereas, on 31 December 2020, the transition period for the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) ended, as of 1 January 2021, the appointment of a tax representative by individual and collective taxpayers, with tax domicile in the United Kingdom, became mandatory since it was considered a “third country”.

The deadline for the designation of a tax representative by citizens and legal entities that are registered in the Portuguese Tax Authority’s database and have their address in the United Kingdom, has been extended to  30 June 2022 .

See here the order 150/2021 XXII.

In case of doubts, you can contact the Tax Authority through its service e-Balcony .

You can also contact the AT Call Center:  +351 217 206 707  or the Taxpayer Registration Services Directorate  dsrc@at.gov.pt

For information in English, click here . 

Previous ArticlePestana Hotels almost full for summer in Porto Santo
Next Article7,000 JOHNSON VACCINES ARRIVE IN THE COMING DAYS
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Leo Andrade Reply

    Want to know something Interesting about brexit and Uk portuguese people ? I came to Uk I was 19 years old. I am now 57. For 3 years I contacted the home office about my status , I was told I was fine since I not only had been here all of these years but I had indefinite stay.
    Imagine my surprise last week I get a letter from them telling me I had to apply for the EU settlement or I would loose my status in Uk.
    Now can you believe the idiocy?
    I called them dozens of times was always given conflicting information, even the office for immigration give me wrong information.
    I am furious.

  2. Barbara Reply

    We have recently been advised similarly of this extension by our Accountant in Madeira, who also advised we ‘wait and see’, as there may be changes in the regulations before 30 June 2022 which will allow for a relaxation of this requirement to have a fiscal representative if the main residence is in the UK and no monies are earned in Portugal ….. so we have a breathing space for the time being!

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: