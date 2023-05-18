Madeira celebrates Navy Day with various nautical events

On Navy Day, celebrated on the 20th of May, the Autonomous Region of Madeira will carry out various nautical activities throughout the day.

In the morning, from 9 am to 1 pm, at Cais de São Lázaro, an “Open Day” will be held in partnership with the Clube Naval do Funchal, allowing all those interested to experience Optimist Sailing, Sea Canoeing and Stand Up Padlle Board, with delivery of diplomas. In the afternoon, with the support of the Regional Canoeing Association of Madeira, there will be a Navy regatta in sea canoeing, from Paul do Mar to Calheta, scheduled to start at 3 pm, with the delivery of trophies at the end.

Also on the 20th of May, it will be possible to visit the NRP Mondego at Pier nº 4 (fishing port) in the port of Funchal from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Finally, on the afternoon of the 20th, the Lifeguard Station of the Instituto de Socorros a Náufragos do Funchal will carry out sea baptisms in the bay of Funchal, favoring the participation of children from various schools and institutions in the Region.

These activities to disseminate the mission of the Navy and the National Maritime Authority are carried out with the aim of promoting a wide openness to the community and, in particular, strengthening the connection with all those who carry out their economic and recreational activities at sea.

From Diário Notícias

