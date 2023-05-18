Porto Santo Line with extra trip on 11 June

Madeira News

Porto Santo Line informs that an extra trip will be opened for the 11th of June. This is to help with the busy bank holiday weekend, as there is a bank holiday on the 8th June (Corpus Cristi) and on the 10th June, (Portugal Day) 

The times will change to 8 am and 4.30 pm (extra), towards Funchal/Porto Santo. On the other hand, in the direction of Porto Santo/Funchal, they will be at 13:00 (extra) and 20:00. 

To change tickets (which are exempt from the respective fee), customers should go to the Porto Santo Line counters, at Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, Estrada Monumental, Cais do Funchal, Rua D. Estevão de Alencastre or contact the numbers (+351) 291 210 300 or (+351) 962 025 500 or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt .

