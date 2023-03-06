CMF LAUNCHES 2023 ADOPTION CAMPAIGN FOR DOGS AND CATS FROM CANIL DO VASCO GIL

Funchal City Council, through its Animal Welfare Unit, is promoting between the 6th and 20th of March, a campaign to adopt dogs and cats from the Vasco Gil Kennel, in the 3 large Shopping Centers of Funchal, Madeira Forum, La Vie and Madeira Shopping.

The mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, accompanied by the Councilor for the Environment, Nádia Coelho, inaugurated this afternoon, at La Vie, an exhibition with images of animals, in almost life size, accompanied by a text on their history and characteristics .

63 animals (46 dogs and 17 cats) are on display in the 3 shopping centres, which meet the adoption criteria and are perfectly adaptable to new environments.

On the occasion, Pedro Calado stated that this campaign “is in line with what has been the policy of the municipality, to promote quality of life for the animal cause, to help families who intend to adopt animals safely, comfortably and with quality”.

The adoption has a fixed fee of 20 euros, but the municipality, as explained by the mayor, bears the initial costs with the animals (dogs and cats) that are adopted at the Municipal Kennel of Funchal, namely the first mandatory vaccines, the placement of the microchip and the sterilization of the animal.

Pedro Calado said that last year, with the encouragement of these campaigns, there was an increase of 25% compared to 2021. 337 animals were adopted (127 dogs and 210 cats).

“Today we are working hard for the animal cause. We appreciate the support of the Animal Ombudsman and the Associations that work with us. It has been a positive work”, she stressed, also underlining the awareness work that has been done in schools.

Pedro Calado stressed that the animal cause continues to be one of the “priority areas” of the Municipality of Funchal. In this regard, he recalled the investment of 1 million euros that the municipality will make in the Municipal Kennel, located on the Vasco Gil site, in the parish of Santo António.

Finally, the mayor of Funchal thanked the 3 shopping centers for their collaboration in this campaign.

The Director of La Vie, Aires Rocha, referred that “the fact that thousands of people pass through this shopping center every day, it is also important for us to associate with this animal cause and to be able to support the Chamber in the promotion of animals for adoption”.

At Centro Comercial La Vie, the exhibition will be open to the public on Floor 2, at Madeira Shopping on floor 0, and at Forum Madeira it will be spread over the various accesses, from floor -1 to floor 2.

In this way, and with the fundamental support of the 3 Shopping Centres, the Funchal municipality intends to contribute to the increase in adoptions at the Kennel, allowing a happy ending to many more animals.

Like this: Like Loading...