EB23 CYCLES CANON JOÃO JACINTO GONÇALVES DE ANDRADE PARTICIPATED IN THE CLEANING OF PRAIA FAJÃ DOS PADRES

An initiative that is part of the scope of the “Brigada #AMARoMar” project.

On the 5th of May, class B, in the eighth grade, from the 2nd/3rd cycle Cónego João Jacinto Gonçalves de Andrade Basic School, together with the students of the EcoEscolas club, carried out a study visit to Fajã dos Padres, which took place between at 9 am and 3 pm. This activity is part of the project “Brigada #AMARoMar”, which meets the Interdisciplinary Project of the class, 8th B, entitled “Pollution – Oceans of garbage”. The “Brigada #AMARoMar”, is a project at national level, which aims to raise awareness of the problem of marine litter.

The activity began with an awareness-raising action promoted by two technicians from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN). Subsequently, a beach cleaning kit was delivered to each group of students, consisting of gloves, reusable bags for waste collection, 1 cardboard board with a monitoring sheet to record the garbage collected and some groups had access to a “garbage catcher” pinchers. The students proceeded to clean the beach, collecting a considerable amount of garbage and of different types.

This waste was weighed and then sorted according to the type of waste, counting and again weighing each type. All these data were recorded in the monitoring grids of the “Brigada #AMARoMar” project. Continuously, each student involved uttered a sentence to alert to the problem of garbage and appeal for behavior change. At the end, there was a break for lunch and as a reward for the recognition of the work done, the students had the opportunity to dive, freely enjoying the beach, in a healthier way, on a less polluted beach. The activity had the collaboration of Fátima Rodrigues, as an employee of Fajã dos Padres, and cumulatively in charge of education, who supervised the activity in this space.

From Jornal Madeira

