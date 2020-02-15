Just a small example of the millions of wasted money, corruption and whatever else you can think of from these

—— I can’t even think of a word to describe them. A piece of history rotting

Pedro Pereira, president of the Local Youth of Madeira, denounced, this afternoon, through a publication on the social network Facebook, the situation in which the old Monte train station in Largo da Fonte, acquired by the Funchal City Council, Three years ago.

“3 years ago the Funchal City Council bought the old Monte train station in Largo da Fonte for 200 thousand euros! After 3 years the new owner has not even had time to clean the interior of the building even to minimize risks to public health and others! Doing the recovery works, then, we don’t even talk! If the owner was private, he would have already been notified to clean up this misfortune, but who is it that notifies the Chamber and those responsible? ”, Accused Pedro Pereira.

The president of Local Youth also quips that in 2021, “we are going to give direction to these people who clearly do not know how to manage money and public goods!”, He concluded in the aforementioned publication.