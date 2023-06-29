MADEIRA AIRPORT IS THE BEST IN EUROPE IN THE CATEGORY OF LESS THAN 5 MILLION PASSENGERS

Madeira airport was distinguished as the Best European Airport 2023 in the category of less than 5 million passengers, within the scope of the ACI (Airport Council International) awards.

The sector recognized VINCI Airports’ traffic recovery, with Madeira airport receiving an additional four million passengers in 2022, a historic maximum in the airport’s history.

The positive dynamic remains strong in 2023, thanks to the proactive development of connectivity that allows Madeira airport to offer 59 routes this summer, including 7 new routes with Budapest, Paris, Valencia, Malaga, Milan, Rome and New York.

The award also recognizes the environmental leadership of VINCI Airports, with the ACA 4+ certification obtained at Madeira airport and at all other airports in Portugal, which thus becomes the first country in the European Union to have its entire airport system (10 airports) certified by ACA 4+. The implementation of VINCI Airports’ environmental program allowed Madeira airport to replace conventional lighting with LEDs, renew the airport’s fleet with low-emission vehicles, implement an intelligent system to monitor electricity and water consumption and optimize heating and cooling.

