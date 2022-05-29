PRIEST ACCUSED OF HUMILIATING CHILD DURING MASS IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS

Madeira News

This Sunday’s 11:00 am mass at the Church of São Sebastião, in Câmara de Lobos, was marked by an episode reported to the newspaper by the congregation as “sad” and “disgusting”.

The situation, much commented on in the churchyard after the end of the mass, was carried out by Father Marcos Pinto.

A child, about 13 years old, climbed up to the ambo (place destined for the Readings) to read the First Reading, and at the end of it left the place without concluding with the usual expression “Word of the Lord”, adds a source who attended the mass.

Furthermore, when the young man was going to the bench where he was seated, in the company of the catechist, he did not bow properly to the parish priest, who was seated at the altar. “Immediately, Father Marcos gets up, removes the mask from his face, and in an authoritative tone” calls the boy and tells him to return to the ambo to finish the Reading, that is, say the expression “Word of the Lord”.

Then, he adds, “he mentions that he has to bow” before the priest. “Pretend I’m the president and when you finish reading you kneel”, the priest will have said before the whole church. This while doing the procedure asking the young man to imitate him, revealed some church goersl to JM.

“Then he told the boy to sit down and go back to the ambo to reproduce the correct procedure again, alone, and he made him read again, which the child refused to do.”

Faced with this attitude, a unease arose in the Church, with the congregation in disbelief at what had happened. During the homily, Father Marcos spoke about the subject again, as the discomfort felt among young people, children and adults was visible. He later asked the child, “who was visibly shaken and embarrassed, if he wanted to belong to the readership group.”

At the end of the mass, in the churchyard, the parish priest’s attitude was a topic of conversation, with parents saying that “my son will never read with this priest celebrating mass”, because with these “attitudes he is only pushing away the people of the Church”.

From Jornal Madeira

 

3 Responses

  1. And the Catholic Church wonders why they loosing people throughout the world ? But especially in Madeira?
    Bloody idiotic. I remember when I arrived in London went to church and met the parish Portuguese priest. I vowed to him and called him senhor padre. And immediately he says ah your from Madeira no? This was 38 years ago. He says. I am not senhor padre I am just padre. As for bowing I am a man wearing a church cloth, not the pope so you don’t need to do that ever again. Then I started going to English Catholic Church as I felt more at home there. Father Saun was just father. And no need for bowing either. And we aren’t preached to. This padre humiliating a child is beyond belief. It’s cruel. And it’s old fashioned, it’s disgusting and despicable priest does this sort of thing in church to a child, But if I was to go in there and shout out a priest abused me sexually, that wouldn’t be acceptable. If I was that child’s mother I would go there give him a piece of my mind if not a slap.
    I was 16 on a Sunday mass in canhas it was August full blown hot 🥵 day I was wearing a summer dress a backless dress but I was covered on the front. I went to get the holly bread and the priest refused it to me stating I was dressed like a whore therefore go get a jacket or a vail then come back to me, he left me standing there give me he’s back, I turn pass a multitude of people go in front of him stand there not allowing him to move , as he looses he’s patience he goes to shove me aside. Well wrong move man wrong move. Tobi I lift my hand and smack him right on he’s nose I leave him there bleeding 🩸 and grabbed the microphone 🎤 telling everyone what he said to me and what a pervert he was and why I punched him on he’s nose. And as of today I would never set feet in church. All the kids started applauding. After that that priest was removed, and people felt more at easy because this padre was a terrorist everyone man women children were afraid of him. I decided at that moment that no man ever going to abuse me. I think in order to make the Catholic Church to change people need to make a stand agains those types of man.

  2. Religion – what a joke. This is bullying and child abuse. This pr*t should have been taken to task by all the congregation – are they all sheep and spineless?

