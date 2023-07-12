Recreational fishing in the palm of your hand

New application will facilitate processes and exchange of information.

The Regional Secretary for the Sea and Fisheries is in the process of acquiring a mobile application to facilitate the connection between recreational fishing practitioners and the Regional Directorate for Fisheries, which launched the procedure.

This software will facilitate the exchange of different information and simplify, for example, the request and renewal of licenses. In Madeira, around 6,500 licenses are issued per year for residents and visitors.

The mobile application for collecting data and supporting recreational fishermen is being developed by the company Vgpc. It will cost close to 50,000 euros (49,716.63 euros, including VAT), and should be available by the end of the year.

Until now, the issuance and renewal of licenses was carried out in person at the DRP headquarters or through Simplifica. The application will make the bridge with this regional computer system to make it possible to process these operations with a few clicks. The introduction of information regarding catches, as well as the consultation of news, notifications, meteorological warnings, tides, weather conditions, and more will be possible through the program under development.

This application will be free and compatible with IOS, Android and Web systems.

From Diário Notícias

