DIVER WHO SUFFERED AN INCIDENT IN PORTO SANTO ENDED UP DYING IN INTENSIVE CARE AT THE HOSPITAL

As reported here , on the 28th of June, a deep-sea diver suffered an incident on Porto Santo Island, ending up being seriously injured.

Since that day, the victim had a very reserved clinical condition and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca. Despite the great efforts of the medical teams, unfortunately, her clinical condition deteriorated in the last few hours and the 50-year-old woman ended up dying.

It is recalled that the victim was promptly rescued in the area where he was diving and brought to land, having also been assisted by the EMIR medical team and by the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters. Due to the quick intervention of the team that carried out the dive and the promptness in activating the means, they were essential to revert the serious situation.

At the health center in Porto Santo, the woman recovered and stabilized her vital signs, eventually being transferred to Madeira with the help of the Portuguese Air Force. She ended up passing away in the last few hours.

From Jornal Madeira

