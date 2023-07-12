Lack of workers on North Coast

The lack of labor is exacerbated in the municipalities of Porto Moniz and Santana, o the North Coast.

In Porto Moniz, several professionals in the sector regret not having staff to meet the increased tourist demand, and see things only getting worse as the summer begins.

Gastronómica de Santana Festival was also canceled due to a lack of workers, according to the mayor Dinarte Fernandes. Restaurants are struggling to find people to work, and it’s not possible to keep a restaurant open and have a space at the gastronomic Festival.

Like this: Like Loading...