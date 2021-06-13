AIR FORCE SHOWS WHAT IT’S LIKE TO FLY OVER MADEIRA IN AN F-16Tobi Hughes13th June 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 2 This afternoon, the Portuguese Air Force released a video, on social networks, reporting the moment that the F-16s flew over Madeira on the 10th of June, the Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities. A very impressive video. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related