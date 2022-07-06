COVID-19: MADEIRA RECORDED 14,730 POSITIVE CASES IN JUNE, 6,558 MORE THAN IN MAY

Madeira recorded 14,730 cases of covid-19 in June, 6,558 more than in May.

The information released by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, in its monthly bulletin, adds that the Region recorded an average of 491 cases per day.

There are also 55 deaths associated with the disease in June, 41 more deaths than in May (14).

The average number of patients hospitalized per day stood at 81. It should be noted that in May the average was 28 daily hospitalizations.

In all, since the pandemic, Madeira has registered 132,614 positive cases, 340 deaths and 130,184 recovered. In terms of tests, more than two million tests have already been carried out (2,792,255).

From Jornal Madeira

